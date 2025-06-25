Growth to continue despite macro tensions: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said he is confident that cost takeout deals, discretionary spending among clients, and market share gains will continue despite macroeconomic tensions, even as companies adapt to technological disruption.
While Nilekani admitted that artificial intelligence (AI), with all its possibilities and potential, creates an arc of uncertainty, he did not view it as a threat — nor did he see global capability centres (GCCs) that way.
“AI and GCCs are the new waves of growth, not threats. It is all about the innovation arbitrage. We do not see them as competitors — GCCs are also clients for us,” Nilekani said at the company’s 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.
Infosys, however, has flagged GCCs as a key emerging risk in its annual report. “Customers looking inwards by insourcing or establishing or expanding GCCs for various services provided by us may result in loss of addressable market share, thus impacting overall growth and profitability,” it has cautioned.
Nilekani added, “Fiscal 2025 has been a strong one for Infosys in terms of execution in these times of uncertainty.” ALSO READ: Infosys accuses Cognizant of poaching key talent to sabotage Helix platform
Also Read
The impact of tariffs, a slow global economy, and geopolitical tensions has cast a cloud of uncertainty across industries, and the IT sector is not immune. While banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) have shown some green shoots in the US — the company’s main market — manufacturing is expected to face significant headwinds, particularly in Europe.
“Such uncertainties are unlike anything we have seen in recent times, with the world no longer viewed as a single global market but fragmented into blocks. Supply chain diversification is needed and legacy system modernisation must be ensured. We need AI foundries for innovation and AI factories for scaling,” Nilekani said.
This transformation will also require upskilling and reskilling hundreds of thousands of employees. Infosys said it has trained around 175,000 employees in some form of AI skills, and about 20,000 of its engineers currently use GitHub.
Within the company, employees with foundational AI knowledge are categorised as “AI-aware”. Infosys is also working to increase the number of “AI-builders” — those who use existing models on the cloud — and “AI-masters”, who are capable of building foundational models themselves.