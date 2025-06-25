Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Growth to continue despite macro tensions: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Growth to continue despite macro tensions: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani says AI disruption and GCC growth pose no threat, calling them innovation arbitrage opportunities as the firm focuses on scaling talent

Nandan Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said he is confident that cost takeout deals, discretionary spending among clients, and market share gains will continue despite macroeconomic tensions, even as companies adapt to technological disruption.
 
While Nilekani admitted that artificial intelligence (AI), with all its possibilities and potential, creates an arc of uncertainty, he did not view it as a threat — nor did he see global capability centres (GCCs) that way.
 
“AI and GCCs are the new waves of growth, not threats. It is all about the innovation arbitrage. We do not see them as competitors — GCCs are also clients for us,” Nilekani said at the company’s 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.
 
 
Infosys, however, has flagged GCCs as a key emerging risk in its annual report. “Customers looking inwards by insourcing or establishing or expanding GCCs for various services provided by us may result in loss of addressable market share, thus impacting overall growth and profitability,” it has cautioned.
 
Nilekani added, “Fiscal 2025 has been a strong one for Infosys in terms of execution in these times of uncertainty.”  ALSO READ: Infosys accuses Cognizant of poaching key talent to sabotage Helix platform

Also Read

stock market

Broad-based buying lifts markets; smallcaps, IT, consumer durables outpace

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Infosys accuses Cognizant of poaching key talent to sabotage Helix platform

PremiumAccenture

Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

stock market today

SMIDs show resilience as benchmarks slide amid geopolitical tensions

PremiumMohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO), Infosys

Clients should see growth through AI in the next few years: Rafee Tarafdar

 
The impact of tariffs, a slow global economy, and geopolitical tensions has cast a cloud of uncertainty across industries, and the IT sector is not immune. While banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) have shown some green shoots in the US — the company’s main market — manufacturing is expected to face significant headwinds, particularly in Europe.
 
“Such uncertainties are unlike anything we have seen in recent times, with the world no longer viewed as a single global market but fragmented into blocks. Supply chain diversification is needed and legacy system modernisation must be ensured. We need AI foundries for innovation and AI factories for scaling,” Nilekani said.
 
This transformation will also require upskilling and reskilling hundreds of thousands of employees. Infosys said it has trained around 175,000 employees in some form of AI skills, and about 20,000 of its engineers currently use GitHub.
 
Within the company, employees with foundational AI knowledge are categorised as “AI-aware”. Infosys is also working to increase the number of “AI-builders” — those who use existing models on the cloud — and “AI-masters”, who are capable of building foundational models themselves.

More From This Section

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, others in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

JioHotstar nears Netflix with 300 mn subscribers after IPL 2025 surge

PremiumSun Pharma

Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug

Union Bank

Union Bank of India to garner ₹6,000 crore through equity, debt mix

NPCIL

Nuclear Power Corp extends deadline for small reactor proposals to Sep 30

Topics : Infosys IT services Digital transformation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon