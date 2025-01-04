Business Standard

India News / Intense cold wave freezes Delhi at 7°C; thick fog delays over 200 flights

Intense cold wave freezes Delhi at 7°C; thick fog delays over 200 flights

At Delhi Airport, flight operations were temporarily halted in the early morning hours due to reduced visibility

Delhi air quality worsens; cold wave, dense fog hampers train services

Dense fog seen in Delhi early on Saturday morning. | File Photo

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Northern India witnessed severe disruptions due to an intense cold wave and dense fog Saturday (January 4). Visibility dropped to zero in many areas, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, causing significant challenges for commuters and transport systems. Visuals from these regions showed vehicles crawling at a slow pace as drivers struggled to navigate the thick fog. 
 
At Delhi Airport, flight operations were temporarily halted in the early morning hours due to reduced visibility. IndiGo, a major airline, announced the suspension of arrivals and departures, citing poor weather conditions. The airline further cautioned passengers about potential delays even after the resumption of services, owing to airside congestion. Similarly, Air India confirmed that dense fog was adversely affecting flight schedules in Delhi and other northern regions.   
 
 
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information. By Friday midday, over 150 flights had been delayed, with approximately 30 cancellations reported. Train schedules and road traffic also faced significant disruptions, impacting daily life across cities like Noida, Gurugram, Karnal, and Amritsar.   

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of very dense fog. Temperatures in the national capital dipped significantly, with the minimum recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. Earlier on Friday, schools in Noida were ordered to close for students up to class 8 due to the extreme cold.  
 
North India cold wave: Weather outlook 
 
The cold wave and its associated disruptions are not confined to Delhi and its neighbouring states. Himachal Pradesh is set to experience snow and rain starting Sunday (January 5), as a Western Disturbance becomes active. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy snowfall in districts such as Chamba, Kangra, and Kinnaur. Meanwhile, Kashmir is bracing for snowfall, with authorities urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to safety guidelines.  
 
Other northern states, including Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, are also grappling with dense fog and a drop in temperatures. Rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in some regions over the weekend.   
 
Interestingly, the cold wave has extended its influence to Bengaluru in southern India. The city is expected to record a sharp dip in temperatures, with the minimum forecast at 10.2 degrees Celsius — well below its January average of 15.8 degrees Celsius. The ongoing cold wave in the north is being attributed as a contributing factor.  
 
As conditions persist, authorities continue to issue advisories to minimise risks and disruptions while keeping residents informed about the latest developments.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

