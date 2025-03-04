Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad Yadav challenges validity of prosecution sanctions

IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad Yadav challenges validity of prosecution sanctions

The allegations include criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, which carry a maximum jail term of seven years

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Yadav, said there was no evidence to prosecute him in the case. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday questioned the validity of sanctions obtained by the CBI to prosecute him in a corruption case connected to alleged irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The former railway minister made the submission through his lawyer before special judge Vishal Gogne during the arguments on whether to frame charges against him in the case.

The allegations include criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, which carry a maximum jail term of seven years.

The judge, meanwhile, also granted exemption from personal appearance to Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and son and former deputy chief minister of the state, Tejashwi Yadav, for the day on application moved by them.

 

"Separate applications seeking exemption from personal appearance have been moved on behalf of A1 (Yadav), A2 (Devi), A3 (Tejashwi Yadav)... Heard. In view of the averments made in the application, aforesaid accused persons are exempted from personal appearances for today only. Part submissions have been heard on the aspect of charge on behalf of A-1... Put up for arguments on behalf of accused no. 1 to 4 on the date already fixed i.e. March 5, 2024," the judge said.

Also Read

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar will never forgive leaders of 'Jungle Raj' who mocked Maha Kumbh: PM

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Land-for-jobs' case against Lalu: Delhi court to take cognisance on Feb 25

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Lalu Prasad courts controversy with Maha Kumbh 'meaningless' remark

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Despite Delhi results. BJP can't form govt in Bihar', says Lalu Yadav

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Yadav, said there was no evidence to prosecute him in the case.

"The CBI first said there was no requirement to obtain sanctions to prosecute my client, which was not legally correct. Thereafter, they filed sanction in an incorrect manner," the counsel told the court.

He added, "The allegations against my client is that he abused his official position, so it does not matter if he is retired or not. Sanctions has to be obtained as per the law. If it is not, the charge cannot be framed."  The CBI on February 28 told the court that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the case.

The case stems from the alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

According to the CBI chargesheet, a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

The tender process, the agency alleged, was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party -- Sujata Hotels.

The chargesheet also names then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Copyright owner can issue licences even if not a registered society: HC

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

SKM slams Punjab CM for police action on farmers before Chandigarh protest

Kisan mahapanchayat, Farmers, farmers in Haryana, Punjab

Police detain SKM leaders ahead protest; Punjab CM warns farm unions

Crude oil

LIVE: US crude futures fall to $66.77 a barrel, lowest since November 2024

Female dacoit

Dacoit Kusuma Nain dies: All about the notorious bandit of Chambal

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav IRCTC CBI Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025IND vs AUS ScorecardIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon