'Despite Delhi results. BJP can't form govt in Bihar', says Lalu Yadav

'Despite Delhi results. BJP can't form govt in Bihar', says Lalu Yadav

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav dismissed the impact of Delhi election results on Bihar, asserting that the BJP has no chance of forming a government in Bihar, stating, 'The people have now recognised the BJP'

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav dismissed the significance of the Delhi Assembly election results in Bihar, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no chance of forming a government in the state.
 
Yadav said that the people have now recognised the BJP’s position. “There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP,” he remarked. 
The BJP secured 48 seats in a landmark victory, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years, ending the over-decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP won just 22 seats, down from 62 in the 2020 Assembly polls, while Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive time.
 
 
Despite this, several NDA leaders have stressed that the alliance will perform even better in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections later this year than it did in Delhi.
 
Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Monday that Bihar is benefitting from the work of the ‘double-engine’ government and predicted that the NDA would perform better in the state than in Delhi in the upcoming elections. He emphasised the role of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in shaping a better understanding of Bihar over the last two decades.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal expressed confidence that the party would form a strong government in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “After Delhi, a strong NDA government will be formed in Bihar too under the leadership of PM Modi. The current Bihar government is performing well. Over the past 10 years, the people have given BJP a second chance in multiple states, and we will form a strong government in Bihar as well,” Khandelwal told news agency ANI.
 
Recently, approximately 30 Bihar MPs from BJP, JD(U), and other NDA allies met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, when asked if the Delhi results would influence the Bihar elections, responded, “Bihar is Bihar — they (BJP) will have to understand this”.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

