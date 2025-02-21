Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Land-for-jobs' case against Lalu: Delhi court to take cognisance on Feb 25

'Land-for-jobs' case against Lalu: Delhi court to take cognisance on Feb 25

The judge on January 30 raised certain queries to the CBI with respect to elements of commonality and distinctiveness in the allegations

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court would on February 25 decide whether or not to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed in the land-for-jobs case involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and others.

Special judge Vishal Gogne, who was scheduled to decide the matter on Friday, adjourned the matter on February 25 after hearing CBI's clarifications on certain points.

The judge on January 30 raised certain queries to the CBI with respect to elements of commonality and distinctiveness in the allegations recorded in the chargesheet.

The judge's queries were prompted by the CBI's statement that it had received requisite sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute public servant R K Mahajan.

 

On January 16, the judge said if the sanction against Mahajan was not processed by January 30, the "competent authority shall furnish" an explanation by the next date of hearing.

Also Read

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Lalu Prasad courts controversy with Maha Kumbh 'meaningless' remark

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Despite Delhi results. BJP can't form govt in Bihar', says Lalu Yadav

Nitish Kumar with Lalu Yadav

Will Nitish Kumar jump ship again? Bihar CM reacts to frenemy Lalu's offer

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Amit Shah is mad, he should resign', says Lalu Yadav over Ambedkar issue

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Will YSRCP have courage to support Oppn's motion on Dhankhar, asks Congress

The CBI on November 26, 2024 filed before the court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in the case, while submitting that sanctions regarding the prosecution of Mahajan were still awaited.

The case relates to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EAM S Jaishankar with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha

LIVE: Global agenda cannot be narrowed down to interests of a few, says Jaishankar at G20 meet

texting

'I like you' text at midnight? Court says its 'obscene', upholds jail term

Piyush Goyal

Centre working in tandem with states for economic growth: Piyush Goyal

Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari

SC directs UP Police to complete probe against MLA Abbas Ansari in 10 days

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam

LIVE news: NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam gets one year extension

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Delhi court corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon