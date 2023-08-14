IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for providing QR code-based DMRC tickets through the IRCTC platform.

The press release stated that the initiative would benefit passengers of both the IRCTC and the DMRC by streamlining the travel experience and reducing the time spent in station queues.

The standalone net profit of IRCTC for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a fall of 5.42 per cent to Rs 232.21 crore, compared to Rs 245.52 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,040.99 crore, compared to Rs 877 crore year-on-year (YoY), rising 18.69 per cent.

Last week, the DMRC announced an initiative called 'CarbonLite Metro Travel' to educate passengers about their significant contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains instead of road-based motor vehicles.

The passengers will be able to know on the go about the average amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions they are reducing by virtue of their metro journeys.

The DMRC said: "In line with India's aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the initiative intends to highlight the pivotal role each citizen plays in addressing the pressing issue of climate change through their transportation choices."