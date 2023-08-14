Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.33%)
65110.17 -212.48
Nifty (-0.32%)
19367.00 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.52%)
37639.55 -196.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.55%)
5331.00 -29.50
Nifty Bank (-0.48%)
43985.05 -214.05
Heatmap

Mobile internet service restored in Haryana's Nuh two weeks after violence

According to the police, the service was restored Sunday midnight

nuh violence

Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes that claimed six lives, police said on Monday.
According to the police, the service was restored Sunday midnight.
Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.
Following sustained efforts by the Nuh district administration to restore normalcy, markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.
Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual.

Also Read

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

Informal workers moving away from Gurugram after communal clashes in Nuh

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh to be lifted today from 9 am to 1 pm

No confusion in MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meet: Sharad Pawar

After 18 deaths in 24 hrs, non-serious patients shifted from Thane hospital

Partition dark chapter in history; country had to pay heavy price: HM Shah

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

US-India relationship has never been so stronger, says Congressman Khanna

Students are busy preparing for Independence Day celebrations. Police parade units are also preparing for the programme to be held at the district level.
"People have got a lot of relief after the services of Haryana State Transport buses were restored and they are not facing any kind of problem in visiting other destinations. Now the situation is quite normal," Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.
On Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in neighbouring Palwal district decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence.
The mahapanchayat also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring Nuh a cow slaughter-free district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Internet shutdown violence

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg vs Elon MuskBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon