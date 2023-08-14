Confirmation

Partition dark chapter in history; country had to pay heavy price: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the partition of the country on the basis of religion is a dark chapter in history and many people are still facing the brunt of the 1947 horror

Amit Shah

Photo: Twitter @AmitShah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the partition of the country on the basis of religion is a dark chapter in history and many people are still facing the brunt of the 1947 horror.
Paying homage to those who lost their lives during partition, he also said that the country had to pay a heavy price for it.
The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history. The hatred it generated has killed lakhs and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this horror. Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', I pay tributes to all those people who lost their lives and their family members due to the partition, he said in Hindi on 'X', formerly Twitter, with the hashtag PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.
The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 to remember those who sacrificed their lives during the country's partition.
Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India in 1947, displacing crores of people and killing lakhs in subsequent rioting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

