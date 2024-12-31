Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 10:42 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Army officer assaulted at Kochi NCC camp over 'food poisoning', 2 arrested

Army officer assaulted at Kochi NCC camp over 'food poisoning', 2 arrested

The accused duo entered the college premises on the night of December 23, threatened, and attacked Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion

Army man assault

The accused -- identified as Nishad from Fort Kochi and Navas from Palluruthi -- were held at their residences following a police investigation. | Screengrab

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two men were arrested on Monday, December 30, for allegedly assaulting an Army officer during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at KMM College in Kochi's Thrikkakara. The incident occurred shortly after more than 60 cadets were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at the camp on December 23.
 
Several people protested outside the camp over the 'food poisoning' incident. Local leaders from different political parties, including the CPI(M) and BJP, also joined the protest.
 
According to the authorities, Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, was attacked by two men who entered the college premises on the night of December 23. Singh was also serving as the camp commandant at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) hosted at the college.  
 
 
The accused -- identified as Nishad from Fort Kochi and Navas from Palluruthi -- were held at their residences following a police investigation.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Glad Shah declared Wayanad tragedy as 'Disaster of Severe Nature': Priyanka

Flight, plane, Airplane

Air Kerala set to start operations by June 2025 with 1st flight from Kannur

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Kerala's eventful 2024 marred by disasters, scandals and political twists

Dileep Shankar

Malayalam film and TV actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room

Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. He was 91. (PTI Photo)

Legendary Malayalam writer, 'Jnanpith' awardee MT Vasudevan Nair dies at 91

 
 
The first accused used a sharp object to stab the officer on his cheek, neck, and back, according to the FIR, which was lodged on December 24. The Thrikkakara police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges for criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt.
 
Additional charges were filed for causing harm with dangerous means and obstructing a public servant from carrying out official duties.  
 
Meanwhile, in response to the alleged suspected food poisoning incident, the additional director general of NCC has directed a panel, led by a brigadier, to investigate and submit a detailed report.

More From This Section

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE: Govt extending all help, says India after Yemen sanctions death penalty for Kerala nurse

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Govt declares Wayanad tragedy severe disaster, Priyanka Gandhi welcomes it

ISRO

SpaDex will prove useful for future assignments: Isro project director

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis asks transport department to use AI for road safety measures

VK Saxena

Delhi LG advises AAP govt to raise ASHA workers' stipend to Rs 9,000

Topics : Kerala NCC Indian Army Kochi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingAnya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO AllotmentIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon