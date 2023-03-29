close

Irrigation projects worth Rs 5,500 crore sanctioned in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that irrigation projects worth Rs 5,500 crore have been sanctioned and launched across the state

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that irrigation projects worth Rs 5,500 crore have been sanctioned and launched across the state.

Speaking after unveiling the statues of Kittur Rani Chennamma, Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna, and Dr BR Ambedkar in the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday, he said in this year's budget, provision has been made to establish the Kittur Karnataka Development Authority which will decide on various big projects and the special funds required for development as well as work out the plan of action.

"The Kittur Karnataka region is known for agriculture, irrigation, agriculture-based industries, sugar factories, and other businesses as well as for education. Through planned development of this prosperous region, this region must get its due share in development such as infrastructure, national highways, and railways through concerted efforts," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government got the inspiration to install the statues from the people and more impetus has been for the development of irrigation in this part.

"All the pending projects in the UKP- third stage have been completed. Efforts had been made in the last 7-8 years for giving the uniform price to farmers and the government decided to make payment through the cheque. The DPR for the Kalasa-Bandura project is ready and tenders are floated. The work will be launched by them in the coming days. Between Kittur and Dharwad, the FMCG has been started on 300 acres of land and this has provided jobs to one lakh people," he said.

"The Special Investment Zone, Jayadeva Hospital in Dharwad, and Kidwai Hospital in Belagavi have been established. The development of Kittur Karnataka in the coming days will help in the growth of Karnataka and the country," Bommai added.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

