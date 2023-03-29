close

Bengal CM Banerjee launches flagship road 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project in Bengal's Singur on Tuesday

ANI General News
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project in Bengal's Singur on Tuesday.

'Pathashree-Rastashree' is a flagship project of the West Bengal government to strengthen road infrastructure and enhance connectivity to villages by constructing 12,000 km of roads in 22 districts of the state.

Tapas Roy, TMC MLA and Barrackpore Organisation District Secretary said that 12,000 km of roads will be developed in 22 districts of the state as part of the project.

While addressing a public meeting in Singur, Mamata Banerjee said the fund used for the project is not funded by the Centre, but by the state.

"It is not Centre's money that is being used for the project, but it's state fund," West Bengal CM said.

She further said that it was the state government's fault to support GST.

"In the name of GST, they are taking all the money. It was our fault that we supported the GST. We thought it would be good for us," she said.

Notably, the project was announced by state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while presenting the Budget in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on February 15. (ANI)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

