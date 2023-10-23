close
Sensex (-0.33%)
65179.71 -217.91
Nifty (-0.42%)
19460.65 -82.00
Nifty Midcap (-1.52%)
39274.35 -604.40
Nifty Smallcap (-1.63%)
5880.45 -97.60
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
43712.10 -10.95
Heatmap

Israel flag stickers pasted on Pune roads; police register 4 cases

The cases have been registered under IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot if rioting be committed if not committed)

Israel

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stickers with pictures of Israel flag have been found pasted on roads in some parts of Maharashtra's Pune city following which the police have registered four FIRs against a number of people, officials said on Monday.
According to the police, some people allegedly pasted stickers of the Israel flag on roads in Kondhwa, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth and Pune cantonment areas with the intention of disturbing social harmony and disrespect late Friday night, against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel conflict.
The cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot if rioting be committed if not committed) with Samarth, Khadak, Lashkar and Kondhwa police stations, the officials said.
"Some people pasted Israel flag stickers on roads in the jurisdiction of Samarth and Khadak police stations. We have registered two offences against five people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill said.
An offence was also registered against four people for the alleged act with Lashkar police station, DCP (Zone II) Smartana Patil said.
Besides, a case was registered against unidentified persons with Kondhwa police station, another official said.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

USS 'Eisenhower' Carrier strike group headed to Israel amid Hamas attack

Israeli rabbis work around the clock to count the dead from Hamas attack

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: 174 candidates file nominations for polls

Rajasthan Assembly polls LIVE: PM pays tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Navratri 2023, 9th Day: Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Havan, Aarti and Kanya Poojan

Ayudha Puja 2023: Date and time, History, Importance, Rituals, Wishes

Wagh Bakri exec Parag Desai passes away after attack by street dogs

Topics : Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza Pune

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVEMizoram Assembly elections LIVEDisney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon