Rajasthan Assembly polls LIVE: PM pays tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Rajasthan Assembly polls LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVE: The Congress released its first list of 33 candidates on Saturday and another 43-candidate list on Sunday for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The party is fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released its second list, featuring 83 names, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her Jhalrapatan seat.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday stated that his party has fielded three candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. He added that more names will be announced in consultation with its state leadership. So far, the party has fielded candidates from the Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur, Fatehpur in Sikar and Kaman in Bharatpur.

October 23 also marks the 100th birth anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat,  the 11th vice president of India and former three-time chief minister of Rajasthan.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

