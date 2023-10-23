close
Sensex (-0.29%)
65207.76 -189.86
Nifty (-0.43%)
19458.00 -84.65
Nifty Midcap (-1.62%)
39233.40 -645.35
Nifty Smallcap (-1.82%)
5869.35 -108.70
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43683.25 -39.80
Heatmap

Ayudha Puja 2023: Date and time, History, Importance, Rituals, Wishes

Ayudha Puja or Astra Puja is a vital festival in India that includes the prayer of tools and weapons. It is celebrated on the 10th day of the Navratri festivity

Navratri 2023

Navratri 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ayudha Puja is also called Astra Puja which is celebrated in home, or workplaces in India. On the ninth day of the Navratri, Ayudha Puja is conducted. This ceremony is held to respect the tools and weapons that one utilises in their daily life. 
As per Hindu mythology, devotees customarily purify their tools with the deity’s blessings by taking part in the Ayudha Puja. The day is seen as Saraswati Puja in parts of South India, where students worship and revere Goddess Saraswati for her tremendous wisdom.

Ayudha Puja 2023 Date and Timings

The timings of Ayudha Puja 2023 are as follows:
Ayudha Puja Date: 23rd October, 2023, Monday
Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat: 14:05- 14:53
Navami Tithi starting at 19:58 on 22nd October, 2023
Navami Tithi ending at 17:44 on 23rd October, 2023.

What is the history behind the Ayudha Puja?

The primary mythological figure of the Ayudha Puja is Goddess Durga, who vanquished the devil Mahishasura when he took the buffalo shape. Maa Durga utilized the tools, abilities, and capacities of all the gods to conquer evil. Nine days were expected to end the conflict. Also, Goddess Durga ended the conflict by killing Mahishasura on the eve of Navami.
Accordingly, the day is marked as Mahanavami and the Ayudha Puja custom is done. The weapons and implements that Goddess Durga employed are thought to have served their expected purpose and worshipped.

What is the importance of Ayudha Puja?

This festival signifies gratitude for the various tools, implements, utensils, equipment, weapons, vessels, books, machinery, and different things that are used in schools, homes, workplaces, and different organisations in our day to day life. 
The day and the custom are very vital since they are utilized to worship and pray to God for the success of these things that one uses to help themselves. 

Ayudha Puja: Rituals 

Owners and employees pray for their most utilised tools, which are the primary resources for their industry, during Ayudha Pooja in workplaces and factories. All devices are kept on the altar during the Puja ceremony, and the Lord is summoned while reciting holy mantras. The whole ceremony is completed as per the right shastras and Vidhan framed in the Vedas.

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, muhurat, history, importance of Ganeshotsav

Pooja Bhatt opens up on controversial kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list

Hartalika Teej 2023: History, Importance, Mahurat Wishes and Messages

Wagh Bakri exec Parag Desai passes away after attack by street dogs

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Second phase of GRAP implemented in Delhi to reduce pollution: Gopal Rai

MP elections Live: Digvijaya requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters

    •  The day is started by cleaning every item and equipment that are utilized in our day to day routines followed by other rituals      
    • Tools and other equipment are prayed with kumkum, sandalwood paste, and Chandan post being cleansed, polished, or ornamented.      
    • On this day, both the student and workplace accounting books are revered.

Happy Ayudha Puja: Wishes

    • May the bright and colourful vibes of the Ayudha Puja fill our lives with positivity and happiness. Warm greetings on Ayudha Pooja to everyone.
    • Let us come together and celebrate the festival of Ayudha Pooja with our loved ones and seek the blessings of Saraswathi and Durga for a blessed life.
    • Wishing a very Happy Ayudha Pooja to all. Let us enjoy the festivities with our family and friends and promise to follow the right path in our lives.
    • On the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja, let us offer prayers to the Almighty and seek their blessings to have a healthy and blessed life ahead.
    • There is nothing as powerful and strong as truth and goodness in life, and that is what we should always adhere to. Happy Ayudha Pooja to everyone.



Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : navratri Traditional festivals festivals

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVEDelhi Pollution Disney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly polls LiveTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon