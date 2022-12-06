Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced

operator on Tuesday announced new international roaming plans for its prepaid and postpaid customers. Called World Pass plans, the international roaming packs are valid for travel in 181 countries. The plans offer significantly higher value in terms of data and voice benefits, said in a statement.

Airtel said the World Pass plans has following benefits:

Valid in 181 countries, therefore, no additional pack required to avail of services even at transit airports

All time call centre support on call and through WhatsApp chatbot

Unlimited data on postpaid plans for emergency usage and instant messaging services

Updates on usage, billing amount, and addition of data or minutes, and other services accessible through Airtel Thanks app

For postpaid customers, there are a total of five plans starting at Rs 649. Below are the details:

Rs 649 plan: Valid for one day, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 500MB and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 2,999 plan: Valid for ten days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 5GB and 100 minutes per day voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 3,999 plan: Valid for 30 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 12GB and 100 minutes per day voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 5,999 plan: Valid for 90 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 2GB and 900 minutes in total for voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 14,999: Valid for 365 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 15GB and 3000 minutes in total for voice calls – local and back home.

In prepaid, there are a total of four plans available under Airtel World Pass. Below are the details:

Rs 649 plan: Valid for one day, this pack offers a total of 500MB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 899 plan: Valid for ten days, this pack offers a total of 1GB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 2,998 plan: Valid for 30 days, this pack offers 5GB data and 200 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 2,997 plan: Valid for 365 days, this pack offers 2GB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.