I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon: Man who tweeted warning message arrested

A person, who tweeted a warning message to blast Mumbai City, was detained by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Further investigation underway

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police arrested the man, who posted a threatening message on Twitter "I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon." The person tweeted the warning message around 11 am on May 22.
Mumbai police turned into action mode and started an investigation into the matter as soon as they received the warning message.

Later on Tuesday, the police informed that one person had been identified in the matter and taken into custody.
"The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogation," said Mumbai Police.

The police are further investigating the matter.

Mumbai police blast Twitter

First Published: May 23 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

