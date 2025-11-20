Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
It's normal for husbands to leave assets to wives: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

It's normal for husbands to leave assets to wives: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

The counsel said this is not a case of disinheritance because Priya Kapur's case is that both the plaintiffs have received a beneficial interest of ₹2,000 crore under the family trust

Delhi high court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was a "healthy tradition" for a husband to give all his assets to his wife and refuted the claim of actor Karisma Kapoor's children that their father's alleged will has surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

Priya Kapur's counsel said the same was the case of her father-in-law and Sunjay's father, who gave everything to his wife, Rani Kapur, in his 'will'.

"There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's 'will' where everything was given to his wife.

 

"It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained," senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh.

The court, which was hearing the suit of Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira Kapur and her brother -- challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, listed the matter for Friday for further arguments.

During the hearing, Advocate Nayar claimed that on February 10, 2025, a printout of the will was shown to Sunjay Kapur, who suggested some changes which were made to the draft. The last modifications to the draft were made on March 17, 2025, he said, adding that the modification was done while Sunjay was in Goa.

He added that Priya Kapur's will and that of Sunjay's were made together on the same day, which is customary for a husband and wife.

The counsel said this is not a case of disinheritance because Priya Kapur's case is that both the plaintiffs have received a beneficial interest of Rs 2,000 crore under the family trust.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets. The children have questioned the authenticity of the purported will.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

