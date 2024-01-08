Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

J-K admin imposes night curfew along international border in Samba

According to the order, the movement of civilians has been stopped from from 9 pm to 6 am in a kilometre-long strip from the IB in the Samba district

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions in Srinagar, after Centre abrogated Article 370. (Photo:PTI)

Representative image (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Night curfew has been imposed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to ensure better area domination by BSF troops and to foil any nefarious activities close to the borderline, according to an official order.
The step was taken to prevent cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones in the extreme foggy weather conditions prevailing along the Indo-Pak border line, said the order issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma on Sunday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the order, the movement of civilians has been stopped from from 9 pm to 6 am in one kilometre-long strip from the IB in Samba district.
No person or group of persons shall move in the area up to one kilometre along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hours to 0600 hour during the night, the DM said in the order and invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to impose a night curfew along the IB.
The instruction was issued following a meeting of the district-level standing committee where authorities of the Border Security Force (BSF) suggested the imposition of a daily night curfew on a one kilometre-long strip from the IB, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively, the order said.
It is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted, the DM said in the order.
In case movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID cards to BSF and police authorities, Sharma said.
Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte, the order read.

Also Read

BSF SDG reviews security measures along IB in Jammu frontier, visits Samba

BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near international border

One dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Jammu and Kashmir

Two BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

PACS operating Jan Aushadi Kendras; poor getting affordable medicines: Shah

Bilkis Bano verdict: Opposition slams Gujarat govt, says 'BJP exposed'

UK-India to build stronger ties during minister's visit to TN, Gujarat

'A woman deserves respect': Top 10 quotes from Bilkis Bano case verdict

MakeMyTrip launches 'Beaches of India' campaign after India-Maldives row

"This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack BSF border security force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon