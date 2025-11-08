Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Belagavi farmers end protest after state fixes Rs 3,300/tonne for sugarcane

Belagavi farmers end protest after state fixes Rs 3,300/tonne for sugarcane

Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil handed over the government's order copy on the price fixation to farmers' leaders in Belagavi, and farmers celebrated and withdrew the protest, officials said

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

With the protests intensifying, CM Siddaramaiah had called for a meeting with farmer leaders and representatives of sugar factories on Friday | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugarcane farmers, who have been protesting in Belagavi for the last ten days demanding a higher price for their produce, on Saturday withdrew their protest, following the Karnataka government fixing procurement price of sugarcane, yielding 11.25 per cent recovery, at Rs 3,300 per tonne.

With Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil handing over the government's order copy on the price fixation to farmers' leaders at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi, farmers celebrated and withdrew the protest, officials said.

However, sugarcane farmers in Bagalkote, Mudhol, and a few other places have decided to continue with the protest, dissatisfied with the government's decision, calling it "confusing".

 

Sugarcane farmers' had staged a protest at Gurlapur Cross demanding a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane, excluding harvesting and transport charges (H&T) for the last ten days. It had also spread across various parts of north Karnataka districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Haveri among others.

With the protests intensifying, CM Siddaramaiah had called for a meeting with farmer leaders and representatives of sugar factories on Friday.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka sugarcane price fixed at ₹3,300 per tonne, says CM Siddaramaiah

sugar, sugarcane

Sugarcane growers intensify protest in Belagavi, demand higher MSP

Earthquake

Mild tremor in Karnataka's Vijayapura, some districts of Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on multiplex movie ticket records

Siddaramaiah

Centre neglects Kannada, imposes Hindi, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Following the meeting, Siddaramaiah had said that Rs 3,300 (Rs 3,250 by factory owners, Rs 50 by the government) would be paid to farmers for each tonne of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 11.25 per cent. For a recovery rate of 10.25 per cent, Rs 3,200 will be provided per tonne.

Despite the government's announcement, farmer leader Chunappa Pujari on Friday had said that the Sugar Minister and district administration officials should formally communicate to them with the government order, along with some assurances, and until then the farmers will be at the protest site.

Minister Shivanand Patil, addressing farmers at Gurlapur, said he has tried to keep his promise.

Pujari said the Gurlapur Cross farmers' protest has ensured an additional Rs 100 per tonne to sugarcane farmers across the state.

He also requested the minister to ensure that factories make timely payment to farmers and no injustice happens in deciding recovery, and to resolve other issues raised by them in the days ahead.

Pujari also requested the minister to arrange for a meeting with the CM.

The minister said he will try to resolve all the issues concerning the sugarcane farmers and do justice.

Meanwhile, farmers' leaders in Bagalkote, who have continued with the protest, demanded that the state government give them clarity on its Friday's decision, and said that the price should be fixed at Rs 3,500 per tonnene.

"The Chief Minister has tried to mislead the farmers. Fixing the price based on the recovery is dangerous. Our rate should be fixed at Rs 3,500 per tonnene," a farmer leader said.

There are 81 sugar factories in the state. Out of them, 11 are cooperative and one is government-owned.

Last year, 5.6 crore metric tonne of sugarcane was produced in the state, and it is estimated that 6 crore metric tonne of sugarcane will be produced this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cough syrup

Public alert issued over toxic DEG impurity in cough syrup: Haryana min

Pankaj Kumar Singh

Delhi health minister asks govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Gurugram Police, Google Maps jointly launch real-time traffic alerts

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan to officials

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Online filling up of SIR forms starts in Bengal, response good: Official

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon