J'khand chief secy urges expediting fund utilisation for capital investment

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Jharkhand chief secretary Alka Tiwari on Friday instructed state departments to promptly submit utilisation certificates to the Centre for funds received under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

She said submitting the certificates on time would strengthen the state's claim to remaining funds and demonstrate its commitment to financial discipline.

Tiwari was reviewing the scheme with the secretaries of the departments concerned. Notably, the Centre provides interest-free loans to states for 50 years under SASCI.

For the financial year 2023-24, the state was allocated Rs 5,255.14 crore by the Centre, with Rs 4,580.62 crore already received, according to an official communique.

 

For 2024-25 fiscal, the state has proposed Rs 4,302 crore, with Rs 2,763 crore approved and Rs 1,233 crore received so far. Additionally, the state is eligible for an extra Rs 1,250 crore under the scheme, the statement added.

"If work is done according to the guidelines of the central government, a procurement of Rs 4,600 crore is possible for the financial year 2024-25 under SASCI," the release added.

Officials informed that the state got an approval of Rs 162.94 crore for the construction of a Unity Mall in 2023-24, with the first instalment of Rs 81.47 crore already received.

"The industry department is required to submit a utilisation certificate for 75 per cent of funds spent before the remaining balance is released by the central government," the statement said.

Further, proposals for beautification of Netarhat, Tilaiya, and Tenughat dams worth Rs 214.94 crore were submitted, with Rs 34.87 crore approved for Tilaiya Dam, it stated.

The Centre has also allocated Rs 163 crore for the construction of working women's hostels.

Additionally, under the SNA Sparsh programme, Jharkhand can claim Rs 250 crore from the central government by January 31. The state has also claimed Rs 30 crore for urban planning reforms aimed at streamlining building construction rules, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Ranchi funds

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

