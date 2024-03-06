Jabalpur University forgets to conduct exam after issuing admit cards

In a bizarre incident in Jabalpur, Rani Durgavati University released the exam timetable and issued admit cards for the MSc Computer Science exam but failed to conduct the examination. An investigation has been initiated regarding the matter.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya announced the timetable to conduct the MSc Computer Science exam in the first semester about 20 days ago. "The admit cards were issued to students for the exam that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday [March 5]. When the students reached the university on Tuesday morning, they were informed that there was no examination and even the university didn't prepare the question papers," said the students.

"We studied the whole night to take the exam, but when we reached the university, we were told that the administration had forgotten about it," a student told The Hindustan Times.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organisation leader Sachin Rajak said, "This is a serious case of negligence of university administration. How can they forget the date sheet and other necessary arrangements required to conduct the exam? The students studied hard to appear in the exam, but they were made fools. It is a matter of not a small school or college but of a prestigious university."

The students protested at the university, demanding that action be taken against those who forgot to conduct exams.

Meanwhile, the university's vice-chancellor, RK Verma, held a meeting with the head of the department and met the students.

"An inquiry has been initiated in the matter as the exam controller said the exam has been postponed, but how did they forget to inform the college and students about it? The action will be taken against the responsible officers after the probe report, he added.