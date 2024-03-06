Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jabalpur University forgets to conduct exam after issuing admit cards

Students alleged that the university forgot to conduct the MSc Computer Science first semester paper. The university has issued orders for an investigation into this irregularity

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education

Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bizarre incident in Jabalpur, Rani Durgavati University released the exam timetable and issued admit cards for the MSc Computer Science exam but failed to conduct the examination. An investigation has been initiated regarding the matter.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya announced the timetable to conduct the MSc Computer Science exam in the first semester about 20 days ago. "The admit cards were issued to students for the exam that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday [March 5]. When the students reached the university on Tuesday morning, they were informed that there was no examination and even the university didn't prepare the question papers," said the students.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We studied the whole night to take the exam, but when we reached the university, we were told that the administration had forgotten about it," a student told The Hindustan Times.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organisation leader Sachin Rajak said, "This is a serious case of negligence of university administration. How can they forget the date sheet and other necessary arrangements required to conduct the exam? The students studied hard to appear in the exam, but they were made fools. It is a matter of not a small school or college but of a prestigious university."

The students protested at the university, demanding that action be taken against those who forgot to conduct exams.

Meanwhile, the university's vice-chancellor, RK Verma, held a meeting with the head of the department and met the students.

"An inquiry has been initiated in the matter as the exam controller said the exam has been postponed, but how did they forget to inform the college and students about it? The action will be taken against the responsible officers after the probe report, he added.

Also Read

300,000 skip UP Board exams days after govt's NSA warning against cheating

TMS Ep618: Adani recovery, biannual board exams, Andrew Holland, open cells

MP elections: AAP fields state unit president Rani Agrawal from Singrauli

CBSE may soon start open-book examinations for Classes 9 to 12: Report

Students clearing 10+2 without biology still eligible to appear for NEET

K'taka HC stays proceedings to hand over Jayalalithaa's jewellery to TN

Delhi HC to pass order on plea by BJP MLAs against suspension today

Karnataka govt revises 'BJP-era' textbooks for new academic year: 5 points

Water crisis hits Bengaluru: Tanker spotted at CM Siddaramaiah's office

Journalists not employees under Unfair Labour Practices Act: Bombay HC

Topics : University Madhya Pradesh BS Web Reports education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon