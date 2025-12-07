Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jagan to submit 10 mn signatures against AP medical college privatisation

Jagan alleged that the NDA coalition government is attempting to hand over newly established government medical colleges to private entities, 'weakening essential public health services across Andhra'

"One crore signatures collected from 26 districts opposing privatisation of medical colleges will be presented to the Governor at 4 pm on December 17," said a YSRCP press release issued late on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer on December 17 to submit "one crore signatures opposing privatisation of newly established government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh," the party said. 
Jagan alleged that the NDA coalition government is attempting to hand over newly established government medical colleges to private entities, "weakening essential public health services across Andhra Pradesh". 
"One crore signatures collected from 26 districts opposing privatisation of medical colleges will be presented to the Governor at 4 pm on December 17," said a YSRCP press release issued late on Saturday. 
Signature documents are being transported to Vijayawada in specially arranged vehicles, with YSRCP leaders preparing to accompany Jagan to Raj Bhavan for the formal submission, it added.
 

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

