Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 4 dead, 27 injured as bus and truck collide on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

4 dead, 27 injured as bus and truck collide on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

The police said that four persons died in the accident, adding that 15 injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh

Accident, road accident

Jaipur-Bikaner highway crash leaves four dead and over two dozen injured. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four people were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night.

The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when they rammed into each other.

The police said that four persons died in the accident, adding that 15 injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh. One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment, the police said.

The group of passengers was returning Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred, the police added.

 
 
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fog, Jammu Fog, Winter, Cold

Temperature falls to zero in Srinagar, further drop expected in December

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi says OTT is expanding Indian cinema, not replacing theatres

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Centre, Opposition brace for second day of debate on SIR

IndiGo CEO may be 'sacked if necessary', says Civil Aviation Minister

IndiGo CEO may be 'sacked if necessary', says Civil Aviation Minister

Nityanand Rai

Centre boosts security & development in LWE-affected regions: Nityanand Rai

Topics : rajasthan National News road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon