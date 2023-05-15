close

Jaishankar attends India Trilateral Forum as part of Sweden visit

Jaishankar conducted a series of high-level discussions including at India Trilateral Forum as part of his first visit to Sweden, which currently holds Presidency of Council of European Union

Press Trust of India Stockholm/London
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-level discussions including at the India Trilateral Forum on Monday as part of his first visit to Sweden, which currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Along with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, Jaishankar covered a wide range of issues during the inaugural session of the Trilateral Forum which includes India, Europe and the US.

"Jointly participated in the India Trilateral Forum with FM @TobiasBillstrom in Stockholm this morning," tweeted Jaishankar.

"An energetic conversation on a wide-range of contemporary issues," he said.

Earlier during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the minister said that he conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Value his commitment towards strengthening the India-Sweden relationship, he said.

He also tweeted after a "good discussion" with Henrik Landerholm, the National Security Advisor of Sweden, during which the duo exchanged strategic assessments of Europe and Indo-Pacific. This followed a meetings with Dr Andreas Norln, Speaker of the Riksdag of Sweden on Monday morning, during which Jaishankar said he welcomed contacts between our two Parliamentary democracies; also exchanged perspectives on our respective regions.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held wide ranging discussions with his Swedish counterpart and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF).

"Wide ranging discussions with FM @TobiasBillstrom as India and Sweden mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Committed to taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy, he tweeted.

Jaishankar's visit to Sweden is his first as the external affairs minister. The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

He also met Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and the two leaders had "useful exchange of views on regional and global security."

On Sunday evening in Stockholm, the minister expressed his delight following an interaction with the Indian community in Sweden.

"Apprised them of the progress in our bilateral relationship as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Sweden is valued as a member of the EU, a Nordic partner and a fellow multilateralist. Spoke about the transformations underway in India that enhance our global profile and create opportunities for Indians abroad, he said.

From Sweden, Jaishankar will head to Brussels for the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, where he will be joined by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Sweden

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

