Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

"Nice to meet Trade & Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong today (Friday) morning. Our discussions centered around new domains of cooperation with long-term implications," Jaishankar posted on X

S Jaishankar

Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him new domains of bilateral cooperation with long-term implications.
Jaishankar, who is here on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Southeast Asia, will also meet Singapore's newly-elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and other senior leaders and review bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for further collaboration.
"Nice to meet Trade & Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong today (Friday) morning. Our discussions centered around new domains of cooperation with long-term implications," Jaishankar posted on X.
He said he was looking forward to developing these ideas at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).
On Thursday, Jaishankar held talks with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and also chaired the regional conference of India's ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors here.
"Good to meet my friend Defence Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen today. Thank him for addressing our Ambassadors conference. Always appreciate his strategic reading and assessments," he said in a post on X on Thursday.
"Our deliberations took stock of developments in the region and assessed their implications for India. Insights offered by our Ambassadors are valuable inputs into policy making," he said in another post.
On Wednesday, the Singapore Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Jaishankar's visit reaffirms the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and India, which are built on a strong foundation of strategic trust.
"The visit will be an opportunity for both sides to review our bilateral cooperation, explore collaboration in emerging areas including digitalisation and skills development under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, and exchange views on regional and global developments," it said.
Jaishankar arrived in Singapore from Vietnam on the final leg of his two-nation official visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Singapore India-Singapore

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

