RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

RapidX, the country's first semi-high-speed regional rail service, which has been renamed Namo Bharat, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The under-construction Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'Namo Bharat', is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been tasked to oversee the construction of the RRTS.

With plans of completion by 2025, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, a first-of-its-kind regional connectivity project, will cover 100 km in an hour. The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai depot will open for passengers from October 21, a day after its inauguration.

Sahibabad to Duhai Depot corridor: Stoppages

Today, a 17-km stretch -- the first phase of the route -- will be inaugurated by PM Modi. It is a part of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut corridor that is expected to be fully operational by 2025. The train will stop at five stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot — on the stretch.

Features

Six CCTVs are installed in every coach, along with an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate with a train operator. The trains under the regional rail service have features such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and a mobile and laptop charging outlet at every seat. A train attendant will be present in a premium coach of a train, but he or she can roam around in other coaches as well. These attendants can be approached in case of an emergency. Every RRTS station is equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs), which are integrated with a signalling system.

Fare module for the Sahibabad to Duhai Depot corridor

The Namo Bharat trains will include six coaches, including one premium coach with separate platform entry and exit points. The premium coach's minimum fare will be Rs 40, and the maximum is Rs 100. The minimum fare for the five standard coaches on the priority section will be Rs 20 and the maximum fare is set at Rs 50.

According to officials, the fares for the priority corridor have been set according to the distance or stations covered.

Ticketing modes for Namo Bharat trains

Commuters can choose a QR code-based one-time ticket or a card-based transit option for all journeys. The paper QR code-based ticket can be generated via ticket vending machines (TVMs) or bought from ticket counters. The TVMs will be UPI enabled.

The average speed of Namo Bharat trains

The average speed of Namo trains on the RRTS will be 100 kmph, surpassing both metro trains and passenger trains of the Indian Railways. The train sets have been made by the manufacturing company Alstom in Gujarat.