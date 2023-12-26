Sensex (    %)
                        
Jaishankar-Lavrov talks to focus on trade in national currencies, banking

Hydrocarbon development in the Arctic Shelf and Russian Far East to be discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry has said

Sergey Lavrov, S Jaishankar

Sergey Lavrov (Left), Foreign Minister, Russia, and S Jaishankar (Right), External Affairs Minister, India

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Expanding the use of national currencies in mutual settlements and prospective implementation of joint projects for the development of hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and the Russian Far East will be key topics in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated. Jaishankar arrived in Russia on Monday for a five-day visit to meet the Russian leadership and attend the annual bilateral summit between both nations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Russia announced that the building of sustainable transport, logistics, and banking and financial chains will be discussed. "The most important areas of interaction between our countries are the expansion of political dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats, increasing the density of interdepartmental contacts in the fields of economics, finance, energy, production of military equipment, science, and culture," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The trade in national currencies is particularly important for India's crude oil imports from Russia, currently settled in UAE Dirhams. However, Russian companies have increasingly found it difficult to receive Dirhams as banking links in the UAE have been under pressure. Russia is currently the largest source of crude for India, supplying an estimated 33 per cent of all crude volumes in November.

Following the imposition of Western sanctions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed Russian banks to open nine vostro accounts in IndusInd Bank and UCO Bank last November. A vostro account is one maintained by a foreign bank in the domestic bank's currency.

"The Ministers will focus on current and future areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as discussing the schedule of upcoming contacts. It is planned to touch upon issues of cooperation in high-tech areas, including space and nuclear," the Ministry added.

The ministers will also compare positions on current international issues. The topic of interaction within the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the G20 will be discussed separately. The priorities of Russia's BRICS chairmanship in the coming year will be discussed. An in-depth exchange of views is expected on the issues of forming a fair security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation.

Russia has reiterated that the bilateral relationship, especially the privileged strategic partnership, is built on mutual trust and respect.

"Moscow and New Delhi are committed to multipolarity as an integral factor in ensuring balance in the world order that has emerged over recent decades. Russia provides assistance to countries of the Global South in defending political and economic sovereignty in the face of the spread of neocolonial practices. The priority is to promote a positive agenda and build constructive interstate dialogue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Topics : Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties S Jaishankar Sergey Lavrov India trade

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

