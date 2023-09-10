Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

No way Putin will be arrested if he attends Rio G20 meet: Brazil Prez

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly skipped international gatherings, including the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where foreign minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be imprisoned if he attends the Group of 20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Lula told Firstpost that Putin will be invited to the event the following year. He added that he planned to attend a BRICS bloc of developing nations meeting in Russia before the Rio meeting.
 
"I believe that Putin can easily go to Brazil," Lula said, adding, "What I can say to you is that if I'm president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there's no way he will be arrested."

The statement comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has denied that its forces have engaged in war crimes or forcibly taken Ukrainian children.

Putin has repeatedly skipped international gatherings, including the G20 Summit, where foreign minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia. On Saturday, the G20 nations adopted a consensus declaration that avoided condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states not to use force to grab territory.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," the declaration said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

US President Biden leaves for Vietnam after concluding India visit

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

Russia turning to old ally N Korea to resupply its arsenal for Ukraine war

New Mexico guv suspends right to carry guns in public; legal fight expected

After attending G20 Summit, US President Biden to leave for Vietnam today


"We welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine," it said. "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the statement added.
 
(With agency input)
Topics : Lula da Silva Vladimir Putin Brazil president G20 G20 summit G20 meeting G20 Meet Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon