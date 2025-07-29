Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jan Aushadhi outlets saved ₹38,000 crore for citizens in 11 years: Govt

Jan Aushadhi outlets saved ₹38,000 crore for citizens in 11 years: Govt

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said 16,912 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country till June 30, 2025

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

"As a result of the scheme, in the last 11 years, estimated savings of about₹ 38,000 crore have accrued to citizens in comparison to the prices of branded medicines," Anupriya Patel stated. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Aushadi outlets have saved about₹ 38,000 crore for the citizens over the last 11 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said 16,912 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country till June 30, 2025.

"As a result of the scheme, in the last 11 years, estimated savings of about ₹38,000 crore have accrued to citizens in comparison to the prices of branded medicines," the minister stated.

The scheme has contributed significantly to the sharp reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure by households from 62.6 per cent of total health expenditure in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22 as per the National Health Accounts Estimates, she added.

 

"With a view to further expand reach to jan aushadhi medicine and thereby reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, the government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 2027," Patel said.

Also Read

medicines

Are generic medicines as good as branded ones? Here's what you should know

JP Nadda, Nadda

'Aushadhi kendras led to savings of Rs 30K cr': Nadda on Jan Aushadhi Diwas

DFPCL

Deepak Fertilisers Q1 results: Profit rises 22% to ₹244 cr on higher sales

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Mkt regulator Sebi opens door to fractional shares in innovation sandbox

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas seeking review of verdict on Bhushan Steel liquidation

The outlets cover 2,110 medicines and 315 surgicals, medical consumables and devices covering all major therapeutic groups, she said.

Products under the scheme are about 50-80 per cent cheaper than corresponding leading branded products in the market.

The scheme product basket includes a total of 61 surgical equipment, Patel said.

Under the scheme, medicines of MRP value totalling ₹1,470 crore and ₹2,022.47 crore were sold during 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor proved nuclear blackmail won't work anymore: PM Modi

Rajya Sabha

Parliament Highlights: Op Sindoor showed India knows how to protect its sovereignty, says Rajnath

J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

Op Sindoor debate: Nadda apologises to Kharge over 'mental balance' remark

India ready to help Pakistan act against terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

India ready to help Pakistan act against terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

India aims to plant over 100,000 saplings across 58 tiger reserves

Topics : Anupriya Patel Jan Aushadhi stores Rajya Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon