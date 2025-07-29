Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Op Sindoor debate: Nadda apologises to Kharge over 'mental balance' remark

Op Sindoor debate: Nadda apologises to Kharge over 'mental balance' remark

Nadda demanded that Kharge's remarks on the Prime Minister be expunged from the records as they were made in a 'flow of emotions'

BJP National President J P Nadda addresses intellectuals' meeting in Siwan. Photo: PTI

Kharge also said that Nadda is one of the ministers in the NDA government whom he respected, but said it was a matter of shame that he made such remarks against him and demanded his apology. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Leader of the House J P Nadda made some objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that he later withdrew and apologised.

Rising soon after Kharge spoke over one hour during the discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, Nadda first accused him of "losing his mental balance" as he made some remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda demanded that Kharge's remarks on the Prime Minister be expunged from the records as they were made in a "flow of emotions".

However, Kharge as well as Opposition benches made strong objections to Nadda's "mental balance" remark and demanded an apology.

 

Kharge also said that Nadda is one of the ministers in the NDA government whom he respected, but said it was a matter of shame that he made such remarks against him and demanded his apology.

Also Read

JP Nadda, Nadda

Covid vaccine didn't raise risk of deaths among young adults: Nadda

drugs

Substandard quality in 3,104 drugs, 245 found spurious in FY25: JP Nadda

JP Nadda, Nadda

Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda, Rekha Gupta, Saini inaugurate 6 BJP offices in Delhi and Haryana

JP Nadda, Nadda

NH construction in Himachal on track; state govt failed to use funds: Nadda

Nadda soon got up to say that he has already withdrawn his words, and offered an apology.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world and not just the BJP takes pride in it, the entire nation does," Nadda said, adding that Kharge has not taken care of the prime minister's stature and made the remarks, which were objectionable.

"I have already taken back my words, but if they have hurt his (Kharge's) feelings, I apologise for the same. However, Kharge did cross his limits and made certain remarks against the prime minister in passion and out of emotion, which need to be expunged," Nadda said.

"He has long experience. The choice of words used during his speech did not reflect his stature. The kind of words used by him were below his stature. Therefore, I urge you to expunge those words," Nadda urged the chair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India ready to help Pakistan act against terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

India ready to help Pakistan act against terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Op Sindoor showed India knows how to protect its sovereignty, says Rajnath

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

India aims to plant over 100,000 saplings across 58 tiger reserves

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Chidambaram for 'clean chit' to Pakistan in Pahalgam attack

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

NCLT allows Jagan's plea to cancel transfer of Saraswati Power shares

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP Rajya Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon