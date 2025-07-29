Operation Sindoor proved nuclear blackmail won't work anymore: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-response to the Pahalgam terror attack, sent a clear message to the world that nuclear blackmailing no longer holds sway over India. Speaking during a special session of the Lok Sabha, PM Modi hailed the armed forces and took aim at those questioning the government's security strategy.
“Operation Sindoor showed the world that nuclear blackmailing won't work anymore,” said PM Modi, addressing the House in a high-stakes debate on national security. He further asserted that the Indian Army had been granted complete operational freedom. “The Army was given a free hand on how, where, and when to punish terrorists; we are proud of our armed forces,” he said.
'Vijayotsav' of India's resolve
PM Modi referred to the ongoing Parliament session as a "vijayotsav" – a celebration of victory – specifically over terrorism. “I had said that this is a session of India's vijayotsav... When I am speaking of vijayotsav, I would like to say – ye vijayotsav aatanki headquarters ko mitti mein milane ka hai.”
The Prime Minister also thanked the citizens for their support during the critical operation. “I am indebted to the people of the country for showing trust in me during Operation Sindoor.”
In a sharp dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said: “I stand here to present India's side before this House. Those who don't see India's side, I stand here to show them a mirror.”
Rahul Gandhi slams govt's strategy
Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ignoring warnings and mismanaging the situation. “If you had listened to me here, you would not have lost those five planes,” he said in a scathing critique.
Gandhi also quoted a May 11 statement by Lieutenant General Rahul Singh to highlight foreign interference in real-time conflict situations.
“When the DGMO-level talks were going on, Pakistan actually mentioned that we know that such and such an important vector is primed and ready for action. I would request you to perhaps pull it back. It is very clear they (Pakistan) were getting live battlefield inputs from China.”