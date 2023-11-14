Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM Modi on two-day Jharkhand visit for celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Jharkhand on Tuesday, during which he will undertake a roadshow and launch several projects.

The PM will arrive at Birsa Munda Airport in the evening, where Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will welcome him. From there, Modi will undertake a 10-km-long roadshow till Raj Bhavan, officials said.

On Wednesday, he will launch a Rs 24,000 crore project aimed at the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', they said.

Modi will also launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', release the 15th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under PM KISAN scheme, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state.

During the roadshow, BJP workers and leaders will greet him at 10 locations along the route, including Birsa Chowk, Harmu Chowk and Ratu Road roundabout, party office-bearers said.

Security has been beefed up in view of the PM's visit.

On Wednesday morning, the PM will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, and then to Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu village in Khunti district, where Modi will pay floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

Modi will be the first PM to visit Ulihatu, an official statement said.

The PM will participate in a programme marking the third 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Khunti. During the function, he will launch 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission.

He will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate and lay the foundation of several projects in Jharkhand, the statement added.

