Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM Modi on two-day Jharkhand visit for celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday evening, where Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will welcome him.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Jharkhand on Tuesday, during which he will undertake a roadshow and launch several projects.
The PM will arrive at Birsa Munda Airport in the evening, where Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will welcome him. From there, Modi will undertake a 10-km-long roadshow till Raj Bhavan, officials said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Wednesday, he will launch a Rs 24,000 crore project aimed at the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', they said.
Modi will also launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', release the 15th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under PM KISAN scheme, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state.
During the roadshow, BJP workers and leaders will greet him at 10 locations along the route, including Birsa Chowk, Harmu Chowk and Ratu Road roundabout, party office-bearers said.
Security has been beefed up in view of the PM's visit.
On Wednesday morning, the PM will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, and then to Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu village in Khunti district, where Modi will pay floral tributes to the freedom fighter.
Modi will be the first PM to visit Ulihatu, an official statement said.
The PM will participate in a programme marking the third 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Khunti. During the function, he will launch 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission.
He will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate and lay the foundation of several projects in Jharkhand, the statement added.

Also Read

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Hul Diwas 2023: Celebrating tribals and their bravery against the British

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

World Tribal Day: Know History, Theme, Importance of Indigenous People

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

Govt may disinvest 5-10% in select PSBs to realise share market gains

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 40 workers trapped, escape route being drilled

LIVE: PRS Oberoi, executive chairman of Oberoi Group, dies at the age of 94

Delhi pollution: AAP minister checks Singhu border for vehicle restrictions

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jharkhand tribal rights Ranchi Hemant Soren

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon