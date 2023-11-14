Delhi pollution: AAP minister checks Singhu border for vehicle restrictions

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand inspected vehicles entering Delhi at the Singhu Border on Monday night and took stock of the implementation of anti-pollution measures.

"We checked the essential and non-essential goods. We will set up big boards and awareness camps that the trucks carrying non-essential goods should be stopped before arriving at the Delhi border," Raaj Kumar Anand told ANI.

Meanwhile, following the pollution review meeting with the officers of the Environment Department at the Delhi Secretariat, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rai said, "Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM. Under this, BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain banned."

"All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG and electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi," Rai added.

Speaking about the burning of firecrackers, the Environment Minister said, "There is a ban on the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers in Delhi. The firecrackers were brought to Delhi from UP and Haryana. The police of Delhi, Haryana, and UP are under the control of the BJP, and no common man can easily supply the firecrackers amid the monitoring of these three police forces. Some specific people have done this."

Addressing a press conference after the pollution review meeting earlier on Monday day, the Delhi Environment Minister said, "After the rain in Delhi NCR for the last three days, the pollution level in Delhi had come down to 215-220. But since there have been incidents of burning firecrackers in a targeted manner in Delhi, UP, and Haryana, today the pollution level has reached 320. I, however, appreciate all those people in Delhi who understood their responsibility and did not burn firecrackers as per the order of the Supreme Court. BJP leaders have kept instigating people to burn firecrackers, as a result of which the pollution level has increased so much."

"GRAP 4 will remain in force in Delhi till further orders of CAQM. There will be a ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 vehicles. Apart from the movement of essential goods, there will be a ban on other trucks. Electric and CNG trucks will be allowed, a ban on construction and demolition will continue, schools will remain closed till 18 and teams will be kept active at hot spots. I have written a letter that the vehicles coming from neighbouring states should be properly monitored," said the Delhi minister further.The Environment Minister also informed that the anti-dust campaign has been extended for fifteen more days.

"The anti-dust campaign is being extended for fifteen more days. Under this campaign, a fine of Rs 2 crore 47 lakh has been imposed so far. It has also been decided to run an anti-open burning campaign from November 14 to December 14," said Rai.