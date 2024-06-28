Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jharkhand cabinet hikes free electricity entitlement to monthly 200 units

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase entitlement of free electricity from 125 units per month to 200 units per month for domestic consumers, an official said.

smart meters electricity

Smart electricity meters (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase entitlement of free electricity from 125 units per month to 200 units per month for domestic consumers, an official said.
Briefing the press, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said the government will bear an additional burden of around Rs 21.7 crore per month for this.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Around 414,000 consumers would benefit because of this increase in entitlement, she said.
At the cabinet meeting, 40 proposals were approved. Among the significant ones is a special compensation scheme for state police and central forces personnel. Under the scheme, the family of a security personnel killed in an encounter will get Rs 60 lakh as compensation. In case of injury, the state government will bear the cost of treatment.
The cabinet also approved the setting up of the Jharkhand State Faculty Development Academy for implementation of the National Education Policy. The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to the CM Fellowship Scheme for Academic Excellence.
It also gave approval to the Mukhyamantri Hospital Sanchalan Evam Rakhrakhaw Yojana, under which funds will be given to state-run hospitals every year for maintenance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand HC grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in land scam case

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani, Hindalco show interest in Hindustan Copper's Jharkhand mines

School,Security personnel,bomb threat

20 students fall ill after drinking water from school tank in Jharkhand

NEET-UG

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand's Deoghar in NEET-UG 'paper leak' case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids in Ranchi recover Rs 1 crore cash, 100 bullets in land grab case

Topics : Jharkhand electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon