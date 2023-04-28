close

Jharkhand CM launches state's first air ambulance service from Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday launched the state's first air ambulance service from Ranchi to other parts of the country

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday launched the state's first air ambulance service from Ranchi to other parts of the country.

Soren flagged-off the service for which an aircraft of the Redbird Airways has been taken on lease, an official of the state civil aviation department said.

The service will be provided at rates between Rs 3-8 lakh for places such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "The service is an effort to provide timely better treatment to seriously ill people. The state government is also contemplating to extend the service to those who are unable to afford the fares."

The state civil aviation department has set up a cell for the air ambulance service which can be availed through phone calls and emails.

"The cell has received more than 250 calls enquiring about the service," he said.

Soren said his administration intends to establish helipads along major roads so that those seriously injured in accidents can be airlifted by helicopters.

The air ambulance service will also be started from other districts of the state very soon, he said.

The fare for other destinations will be at Rs 1.10 lakh per hour.

Soren said health services are being improved at various levels and motorcycle ambulances are being introduced in remote areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Air ambulance

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

