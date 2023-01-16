Swiggy announces free ambulance service for all delivery executives

has launched a for all its delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and children) in emergencies. The toll-free number for the service is 1800 267 4242.

They can also access the service through their partner app by tapping an SOS button before, during, or after making a delivery. The firm said it is partnering with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for an industry-first initiative. The process will require no documentation and delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID.

The company has more than 300,000 delivery executives in India.

“Every day, lakhs of deliveries are carried on smoothly by our delivery executives, however, emergencies have a way of coming unannounced. With the that is fast, on-demand, and comprehensive, has got our executives’ back, giving them safety and peace of mind and getting them help when they need it the most,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, head of operations at .

Swiggy launched the service nationwide after a pilot in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs, the service's response time has been an average 12 minutes, the firm said in a statement.

“We are glad that Swiggy addressed this proactively for their delivery fleet and partnered with Dial4242, which has 10000+ ambulances across 500+ cities in India with varied capabilities and on-ground support to reach the victim in a matter of minutes, saving a precious life. The nearest cashless hospital is also identified by Dial4242 for Swiggy’s executives ensuring they get timely treatment. Further, Dial4242 ambulance will wait till their treatment begins,” said Jeetendra Lalwani, co-founder, Dial4242.

“I contacted our Swiggy Hotline team, and the ambulance reached my accident location in under 15 mins. They took me to the hospital, which I had suggested and I got timely treatment for some major scratches on my body,” said Anwarpasha Syed, a delivery executive in Pune.

Swiggy, in 2021, launched the Emergency Support Services (ESS) enabling the SOS button on the partner app to silently connect executives on the company hotline, ambulance, or police. All delivery executives have an identity card that has details like emergency contact and blood group.