Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don't trust the probe agency

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
The protesting wrestlers rejoiced "the first step towards victory" as Delhi Police decided to file an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but they will continue their agitation and demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered on Friday.

The wrestlers, who have accused WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation, have been demanding that an FIR be filed since they resumed their agitation on April 23.

"This is first step towards victory but our protest will continue," Sakshi Malik told reporters at Jantar Mantar, where they put up huge banners, with one of those listing all the ongoing criminal proceedings against Brij Bhushan.

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don't trust the probe agency.

"It (Police) might file a loose FIR. We we will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation," World Championship medallist Vinesh said.

