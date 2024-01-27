Sensex (    %)
                        
Jharkhand CM Soren receives fresh summons from ED in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Saturday

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Saturday.
As per sources, the ED has asked Soren to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning.
Earlier on January 25, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded to the summon issued to him by the Directorate of Enforcement, sources said on Thursday.
As per sources, the Jharkhand Chief Minister has said that he has received the agency's letter and will reply to this in due course.
ED issued Soren the ninth summons on January 13, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31, in the case.
Meanwhile, on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case.
Earlier this month, Soren wrote to the federal agency stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20.
ED issued Soren the eighth summons on January 13, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20.
ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.
The central agency concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi earlier on January 3
Notably, this is the tenth summon in the land scam case.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

