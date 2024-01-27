Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

One village volunteer killed, 2 injured in gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi

One village volunteer was killed and two others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning, police said

death

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One village volunteer was killed and two others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning, police said.
The gunfight broke out after armed miscreants entered the vicinity of the hill village of Satang Kuki and launched a gun and bomb attack.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fighting stopped after the attackers retreated following the arrival of additional backup forces at Satang village, they said.
The injured has been rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. One of the injured person received splinter injuries on the face and another on his thigh, hospital sources said.
Further details are awaited, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Three killed in renewed violence following heavy gunfire at Kuki village

Enrolment in higher education reached 43.3 million in 2021-22: Report

Maratha quota activist Jarange calls off his protest over reservation issue

Former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar seeks time to vacate official bangalow

Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange today

France will support any Olympic bid by India: Prez Emmanuel Macron

Topics : Manipur govt Manipur North East North East elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon