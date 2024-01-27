Sensex (    %)
                        
No relief in cold wave conditions in North India, temperature below normal

There was no let-up in the cold wave condition in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with minimum temperatures staying below normal at several places

Delhi winters, cold wave

A man warms himself with a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

There was no let-up in the cold wave condition in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with minimum temperatures staying below normal at several places.
Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place as it shivered at 3.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
Among other places, Ambala and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 6.2 and 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Narnaul, Sirsa, Faridabad, and Fatehabad recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees Celsius, and 3.6 degrees Celsius.
Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest place in the state as it shivered at 3.6 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar reeled at 3.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimums of 6 and 6.5 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 4.3, 4 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cold wave North India cold wave Delhi winter Punjab Government Haryana Government Indian Meteorological Department

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

