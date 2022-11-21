JUST IN
Back to 'Jungle Raj': Bihar's crime graph soars, Oppn corners JD(U)-RJD
Both Nitish & Tejashwi will campaign in Kurhani by-poll: Bihar JD(U) Chief
If it comes to power, TMC will not control Meghalaya from Bengal: Banerjee
Will act as rainbow bridge between Centre and state: Bengal Governor Bose
C V Ananda Bose appointed as governor of West Bengal: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Mining lease case: Allegation against me baseless, says Hemant Soren
RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar
Pressure mounts for action against Bengal Minister over comments about prez
Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28: Jairam Ramesh
Liquor ban has not been successful in Bihar: JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
Rahul Gandhi hits Gujarat campaign trail after taking break from yatra
Business Standard

BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

Jharkhand BJP kicked off its state-wide 'Akrosh' rally from Ranchi on Monday against the Hemant Soren led UPA government in the state

Topics
Jharkhand | Hemant Soren | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Jharkhand BJP kicked off its state-wide 'Akrosh' rally from Ranchi on Monday against the Hemant Soren led UPA government in the state.

Hundreds of BJP workers congregated at the city's Morabadi ground and later they marched towards the district collectorate raising slogans 'Hemant Hatao, Jharkhand Bachao.'

The agitation was led by BJP state president Deepak Prakash. He was accompanied by Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, MLA CP Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, Hatia MLA Navin Jaiswal and Ranchi deputy mayor Sanjiv Vijayvargiya.

Addressing party workers, Prakash said, "The Hemant Soren led ruling coalition -- JMM, Congress and RJDis a team of 'Ali Baba Chalis Chor.' The corruption is at its peak under Soren's regime. Mines and minerals including sand, stone, coal and iron are being looted."

He said, "The current government is anti-women, tribal and dalit. Crime against women has increased manifold in the state in past 34 months. The unemployment is at its peak."

The BJP's Akrosh rally, which started on Monday, will continue till November 25. "Such demonstration will be organized at headquarters of all 24 districts in the state till November 25 to make people aware about corruption and anti-people policies of the government," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over nine-and-half-hours on November 17 in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.

JMM general secretary and party spokesman Supriyo Bhattacharya termed BJP's rally a "flop show".

"The rally did not get support from the public. The rally started from Morabadi but when it reached district collectorate, the crowd reduced to more than half. It was BJP's frustration rally," he said.

Jharkhand Congress termed the BJP's Akrosh rally as 'drama'.

"BJP is struggling for its existence in Jharkhand. In a bid to show their presence, they are doing drama on street. The BJP has left no issue in Jharkhand," Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU