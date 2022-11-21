BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

kicked off its state-wide 'Akrosh' rally from Ranchi on Monday against the led UPA government in the state.

Hundreds of workers congregated at the city's Morabadi ground and later they marched towards the district collectorate raising slogans 'Hemant Hatao, Bachao.'



The agitation was led by state president Deepak Prakash. He was accompanied by Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, MLA CP Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, Hatia MLA Navin Jaiswal and Ranchi deputy mayor Sanjiv Vijayvargiya.

Addressing party workers, Prakash said, "The led ruling coalition -- JMM, Congress and RJDis a team of 'Ali Baba Chalis Chor.' The corruption is at its peak under Soren's regime. Mines and minerals including sand, stone, coal and iron are being looted."



He said, "The current government is anti-women, tribal and dalit. Crime against women has increased manifold in the state in past 34 months. The unemployment is at its peak."



The BJP's Akrosh rally, which started on Monday, will continue till November 25. "Such demonstration will be organized at headquarters of all 24 districts in the state till November 25 to make people aware about corruption and anti-people policies of the government," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

Chief Minister was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over nine-and-half-hours on November 17 in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.

JMM general secretary and party spokesman Supriyo Bhattacharya termed BJP's rally a "flop show".

"The rally did not get support from the public. The rally started from Morabadi but when it reached district collectorate, the crowd reduced to more than half. It was BJP's frustration rally," he said.

Jharkhand Congress termed the BJP's Akrosh rally as 'drama'.

"BJP is struggling for its existence in Jharkhand. In a bid to show their presence, they are doing drama on street. The BJP has left no issue in Jharkhand," Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)