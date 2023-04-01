close

Amit Shah to visit Mizoram to lay foundation stone of development projects

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Amit Shah

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram on Saturday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited.

The home minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of Zorinpui- Longmasu section of the National Highway 502A, sources said.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of two sections of the Aizawl bypass (package 1 and package 2) and the construction of Laldenga centre.

Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI that all police units across the state have been alerted and proper security arrangements made in the state capital.

Topics : Amit Shah | Mizoram

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

