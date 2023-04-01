close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amritpal dares to demand Khalistan due to BJP, RSS' 'Hindu Rashtra': Gehlot

"Politics is being done in the name of religion in the country. But if you take along the people belonging to every religion and caste for the country's good, this country will remain united," he said

ANI Politics
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh dared to speak about Khalistan because of the frequent refrain by the BJP and RSS of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

"A new name has emerged in Punjab, Amritpal. Amritpal Singh says that if Mohan Bhagwat and Narendra Modi could talk about Hindu Rashtra, then why should I not talk about Khalistan? Look at his audacity. He got the courage to because you talk about Hindu Rashtra?" Gehlot said addressing the divisional-level workers' conference here.

"It is easy to start a fire but it takes time to extinguish it. This is not happening for the first time in the country. Indira Gandhi was killed because of this. She did not let Khalistan be created What should I say today?" Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the politics of religion is being done in the country.

"Politics is being done in the name of religion in the country. But if you take along the people belonging to every religion and caste for the country's good, this country will remain united," he said.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world".

Also Read

Valmiki community lagging behind, has to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat

Kamal Nath challenges BJP, RSS to discuss religion, spirituality with Rahul

Congress to continue fighting BJP, RSS to protect democracy: CM Gehlot

Make India a country of knowledgeable people: RSS chief Bhagwat on R-Day

'Need to empower women', says RSS chief in his Vijayadashami address

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Mansukh Mandaviya lays foundation stone of 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun

Assam CM threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal if he calls him 'corrupt'

Democracy in country in danger: Rajasthan CM over Rahul's disqualification

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express, attend conference in Bhopal today

In the unverified video, Amritpal Singh sought to address some comments about the video that surfaced on March 29.

"I uploaded a video yesterday. It was addressed to people. Public thinks that maybe the video was made in police custody because I was looking here and there in that video while talking. You can see other earlier video, I don't talk too much looking at the camera," he said.

Amritpal Singh also said that people should not think that that he has run away or left his friends.

The pro-KhaIistan leader, who has been declared fugitive by Punjab Police, said no one should have an apprehension that he had not run away from his people.

"Soon I will appear in front of the world. I'm not the kind of person who will go abroad and put videos," he said.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Topics : Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan | Khalistan issue | Hindu rashtra | BJP | RSS | Congress | Politics

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon