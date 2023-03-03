Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY24 in assembly

The government on Friday tabled a Rs 1.16 lakh crore for the 2023-24 fiscal in the assembly.

The budgetary estimates for FY24 were 15 per cent higher than the previous annual financial statement.

The government had presented a of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23.

"I lay on the table of the House a of Rs 1,16,418 crore for the financial year 2023-24," Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the House.

Members of the opposition BJP and AJSU Party staged a walk-out of the assembly during the budget speech by the state finance minister.

He also announced that a programme with a cost of Rs 50 crore would be launched to encourage millet production in the state.

The budget will meet aspirations of the poor, exploited, downtrodden people and bolster all-round development in the state, he said.

The JMM-led coalition government has brought many innovative schemes that will pave the way for rapid economic growth in the state, the minister added.

