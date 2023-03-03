JUST IN
Free markets do not always create competitive environment, says CEA
Business Standard

Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY24 in assembly

Members of the opposition BJP and AJSU Party staged a walk-out of the assembly during the budget speech by the state finance minister

Topics
Jharkhand | Budget | State Budgets

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a Rs 1.16 lakh crore budget for the 2023-24 fiscal in the assembly.

The budgetary estimates for FY24 were 15 per cent higher than the previous annual financial statement.

The Hemant Soren government had presented a budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1,16,418 crore for the financial year 2023-24," Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the House.

Members of the opposition BJP and AJSU Party staged a walk-out of the assembly during the budget speech by the state finance minister.

He also announced that a programme with a cost of Rs 50 crore would be launched to encourage millet production in the state.

The budget will meet aspirations of the poor, exploited, downtrodden people and bolster all-round development in the state, he said.

The JMM-led coalition government has brought many innovative schemes that will pave the way for rapid economic growth in the state, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:16 IST

