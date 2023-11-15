Sensex (1.10%)
65651.28 + 717.41
Nifty (1.11%)
19658.55 + 215.00
Nifty Smallcap (1.59%)
6400.60 + 100.00
Nifty Midcap (0.90%)
41378.65 + 368.95
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44220.60 + 329.35
Heatmap

Jharkhand showered with Rs 50k cr schemes: PM on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Paying tributes to the contribution of the tribals, the PM said the country will always remain indebted to tribal warriors.

Modi in Jharkhand

PM Narendra Modi in Jharkhand on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Jharkhand has been showered with schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore and has become the country's first state with 100 per cent rail electrification.
He said tribals had contributed significantly for the country but did not get due recognition.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Paying tributes to the contribution of the tribals, the PM said the country will always remain indebted to tribal warriors.
He emphasised the need to augment four pillars women, farmers, youth and middle class and poor for the development of the nation.
The PM said 70 per cent of the population has been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 100 per cent have been immunised and there has been full LPG coverage since 2014, the PM said.
He said campaigns like the PVTG Mission and 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will take the country to new heights.
Modi, who is on a two-day Jharkhand visit, held a 10-km roadshow in Ranchi on Tuesday night and paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and also happens to be Jharkhand's Founation Day.
At Khunti Football ground, the prime minister unveiled a Rs 24,000-crore scheme for the development of vulnerable tribal groups.
He also launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and released the 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme besides inaugurating and laying foundations of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state.

Also Read

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM visits Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM launches schemes worth Rs 24k cr in Jharkhand

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Soren urges PM Modi for special schemes for tribals

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 123rd death anniversary

36 killed, 19 hurt as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda: Officials

PM Modi guarantees time-bound saturation of flagship schemes among Adivasis

Tunnel collapse: Workers hold protest over delay in rescuing operations

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr PM-Kisan instalment, Cong questions timing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jharkhand tribal community tribal rights Ranchi

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon