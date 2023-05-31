close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JioCinema creates a new record with 120 mn unique viewers during IPL

Besides, the OTT platform also created another record of 3.2 crore of peak concurrency of viewers, said a statement from JioCinema on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance-owned JioCinema, which has the live streaming rights for Tata IPL, said it has created a world record with 12 crore unique viewers tuning in to watch the rain-impacted final match played on Monday.

Besides, the OTT platform also created another record of 3.2 crore of peak concurrency of viewers, said a statement from JioCinema on Wednesday.

"JioCinema's digital powerplay in TATA IPL 2023 broke global records to usher in a new era in sports viewing," it added.

Peak concurrency is the highest number of end users who are simultaneously logged in to the services at any given moment and unique viewers are the total number of viewers who came to watch videos.

This record-breaking customer engagement in TATA IPL came with unique differentiators from JioCinema as 17 simultaneous feeds across 12 languages, including 4K, with multi-cam views giving viewers an unprecedented degree of autonomy and stadium-like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing.

"All this led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match," said JioCinema statement.

Also Read

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

Around 56% of Reliance Jio users affected by network outage across India

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

India's progress on digital inclusion stalled in 2022, says GSMA report

Domestic tourists skip monuments for remote locations, shows ASI data

Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging appointment of DU Vice Chancellor

Kejriwal approves Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of murdered girl

Civil aviation ministry comes with draft aircraft bill to simplify rules

Moreover, the advertisement revenue on digital platforms is substantially higher than on TV, with JioCinema having over 13 times the number of advertisers on TV, claimed JioCinema.

"JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. After the unprecedented response through the first four weeks, JioCinema released a 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital," it said.

JioCinema delivered high audience engagement through simultaneous social engagement through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. JioCinema's TATA IPL Fan Parks across 30 cities made out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent for the first time on digital.

Commenting on this Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said this record-breaking scale combines with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity and reach.

"The remarkable engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where both viewers and advertisers have made their preference clear making it a turning point for the way viewership as well AdEx is deployed going forward," he said.

The 2023 season of IPL viewership had a competition between TV and digital with the cricket board BCCI selling the broadcast rights for the 2023-27 cycle of the IPL for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore.

Disney Star had bagged the television rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore and Reliance-backed Viacom18 got digital rights for Rs 20,500 crore.

Tata IPL, which concluded on Monday, had a total of 70 league matches and 4 matches of the playoff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio IPL streaming services

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon