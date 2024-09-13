Business Standard
Home / India News / Pitru Paksha 2024: Know date and time of Shradh this year and more

Pitru Paksha 2024: Know date and time of Shradh this year and more

In 2024, Pitru Paksha will start on Tuesday, September 17, and conclude on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. This is a very auspicious period in the Hindu calendar

Pitru Paksha 2024

Pitru Paksha 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pitru Paksha, also called as Pitri Paksha or Shraddha, is an auspicious time in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to honouring and paying tribute to one's ancestors. As per the Hindu calendar, this period is marked for more than 16 lunar days during the month of Ashwin. 
In 2024, Pitru Paksha will start on Tuesday, September 17, and conclude on Wednesday, October 2. The commencement of the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, and the end of the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon) signifies the end of Pitru Paksha.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pitru Paksha 2024: Important dates 

    • September 17, 2024, Tuesday         Purnima Shraddha
 
    • September 18, 2024, Wednesday       Pratipada Shraddha
    • September 19, 2024, Thursday         Dwitiya Shraddha
    • September 20, 2024, Friday         Tritiya Shraddha

More From This Section

Kolkata Protest, Howrah Bridge, Nabanna March, Protest

Protests in Himachal's Mandi over mosque built on encroached land

Seewead image from commons.wikimedia.org

Govt designates CMFRI as Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Latest LIVE: Govt decides to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, says HM Shah

Tamil Nadu govt inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during Stalin's US visit

TN CM Stalin concludes US tour, govt signs pacts worth over Rs 7,000 cr

crop, food grain, FCI, coronavirus

Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

    • September 21, 2024, Saturday         Chaturthi Shraddha
    • September 21, 2024, Saturday         Maha Bharani
    • September 22, 2024, Sunday         Panchami Shraddha
    • September 23, 2024, Monday         Shashthi Shraddha
    • September 23, 2024, Monday         Saptami Shraddha
    • September 24, 2024, Tuesday         Ashtami Shraddha
    • September 25, 2024, Wednesday       Navami Shraddha
    • September 26, 2024, Thursday         Dashami Shraddha
    • September 27, 2024, Friday         Ekadashi Shraddha
    • September 29, 2024, Sunday         Dwadashi Shraddha
    • September 29, 2024, Sunday         Magha Shraddha
    • September 30, 2024, Monday         Trayodashi Shraddha
    • October 1, 2024, Tuesday         Chaturdashi Shraddha
    • October 2, 2024, Wednesday         Sarva Pitru Amavasya. 

What is the importance of Pitru Paksha?

Hindus perform Shradh rituals during this time to give food, water, and prayers to their ancestors. It is believed that by doing this, the deceased's souls find peace and are freed from earthly attachments. Usually, the oldest son or another male family member performs this ceremony.
If Pitru Dosha is found in a person's birth chart, it is said to be eliminated by Shradh. Rice balls with sesame seeds and barley flour, pind daan, feeding the poor, and tarpan, an offering of water and black sesame seeds, are some of the most significant customs of the time.

Also Read

Happy Onam 2024

Onam 2024: Date, History, and Significance of Kerala's Biggest Festival

Radha Ashtami 2024

Radha Ashtami 2024: Significance, best wishes to share with your loved ones

Radha Ashtami 2024

Radha Ashtami 2024: All about Radha's birthday, the consort of Lord Krishna

Skanda Sashti 2024

Skanda Sashti 2024: All about this sacred Hindu South Indian festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know city-wise puja timings, Visarjan date

Topics : Traditional festivals Tradition festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon