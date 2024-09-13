Pitru Paksha 2024: Know date and time of Shradh this year and more

Pitru Paksha, also called as Pitri Paksha or Shraddha, is an auspicious time in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to honouring and paying tribute to one's ancestors. As per the Hindu calendar, this period is marked for more than 16 lunar days during the month of Ashwin. In 2024, Pitru Paksha will start on Tuesday, September 17, and conclude on Wednesday, October 2. The commencement of the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, and the end of the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon) signifies the end of Pitru Paksha. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pitru Paksha 2024: Important dates • September 17, 2024, Tuesday Purnima Shraddha

• September 18, 2024, Wednesday Pratipada Shraddha

• September 19, 2024, Thursday Dwitiya Shraddha

• September 20, 2024, Friday Tritiya Shraddha

• September 21, 2024, Saturday Chaturthi Shraddha

• September 21, 2024, Saturday Maha Bharani

• September 22, 2024, Sunday Panchami Shraddha

• September 23, 2024, Monday Shashthi Shraddha

• September 23, 2024, Monday Saptami Shraddha

• September 24, 2024, Tuesday Ashtami Shraddha

• September 25, 2024, Wednesday Navami Shraddha

• September 26, 2024, Thursday Dashami Shraddha

• September 27, 2024, Friday Ekadashi Shraddha

• September 29, 2024, Sunday Dwadashi Shraddha

• September 29, 2024, Sunday Magha Shraddha

• September 30, 2024, Monday Trayodashi Shraddha

• October 1, 2024, Tuesday Chaturdashi Shraddha

• October 2, 2024, Wednesday Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

What is the importance of Pitru Paksha?

Hindus perform Shradh rituals during this time to give food, water, and prayers to their ancestors. It is believed that by doing this, the deceased's souls find peace and are freed from earthly attachments. Usually, the oldest son or another male family member performs this ceremony.

If Pitru Dosha is found in a person's birth chart, it is said to be eliminated by Shradh. Rice balls with sesame seeds and barley flour, pind daan, feeding the poor, and tarpan, an offering of water and black sesame seeds, are some of the most significant customs of the time.