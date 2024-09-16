Business Standard
Shradh 2024: From time, rituals to significance and more about Pitru Paksha

This year Purnima Shraddha 2024 falls from September 17. Shraddha, or Pitru Paksha, is marked over a period of sixteen days when auspicious rituals such as Pind Daan are performed

Pitrupaksh. Photo: Rahul Saha

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Sep 16 2024

The important ceremony of Purnima Shraddha, also called Shraddhi Purnima or Proshthapadi Purnima, is observed to pay homage to one’s ancestors. Purnima Shraddha will start from Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Bhadrapada Purnima Shraddha is not regarded as a part of Pitru Paksha, even though it occurs just one day prior to the commencement of the festival. 
Being a unique Parvan Shraddha, it refers to a specific set of rituals and timings. It is significant to remember that Mahalaya Shraddha is performed on Amavasya Shraddha Tithi, not Bhadrapada Purnima, for those who died on Purnima Tithi.
What is Shradh?

In the Hindu lunar calendar, Shradh, also known as Pitru Paksha, is a 15-day time when devotees honor their deceased ancestors. This time usually falls within the lunar month of Bhadrapada. It begins on the day of the full moon, Purnima, and finishes on the day of the new moon, Amavasya. 
In Hindu tradition, Shradh is a significant time. It is believed that around this time, the souls of our ancestors come down to earth to receive offerings from their descendants.  

Purnima Shraddha 2024: Date and Timings 

    • Kutup Muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:41 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)
    • Rohina Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 1:30 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

    • Aparahna Kaal: 1:30 PM to 3:57 PM (Duration: 2 hours, 27 minutes)
    • Purnima Tithi starts: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.
    • Purnima Tithi finishes: 8:04 AM on September 18, 2024.

Purnima Shraddha: Rituals and Significance

Offerings are paid to ancestors on Purnima Shraddha and rituals are carried out during certain auspicious seasons, such as Rohina Muhurat and Kutup. The Tarpan ritual, which involves giving water to the ancestors, marks the conclusion of the Shraddha. It is thought that by following these traditions, the deceased souls find peace and are certain to ascend to heaven.
Sons typically carry out shraddha rites for their deceased parents and other family members. Pitru Paksha is an unlucky time to start any new projects, including buying new garments or home or so on. It often begins the day after Bhadrapada Purnima. 

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

