Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jodhpur criminal dressed as woman to evade cops, caught after 4 months

Jodhpur criminal dressed as woman to evade cops, caught after 4 months

After four months on the run, Jodhpur's elusive crook Dayashankar was finally busted by the police at his home-draped in a saree and veil, pretending to be a demure woman

jodhpur history sheeter

The accused had been on the run for nearly four months, with 13 cases against him, including assault, robbery, and threats. (Photo: Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a plot twist that could leave even Bollywood screenwriters taking notes, a history-sheeter in Jodhpur decided the best way to dodge the police was to channel his inner ‘sanskari bahu’. Draped in a saree, blouse, and veil, he hid in plain sight inside his own house.
 
The accused, facing multiple criminal charges, had been evading police arrest for months by disguising himself as a woman. His dramatic arrest, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media.
 
 

Also Read

Results, Exam results

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 out today at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

PremiumElectric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

Rajasthan govt plans 2,000 mini buses in Jaipur for transit boost

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC refuses IHCL plea on land use dues to Jai Mahal Palace Hotel

youngsters

RULET answer key 2025 out at admissions.univraj.org: check direct link here

Premiummining minerals mines

Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

History-sheeter nabbed at last

 
The police action took place in the Sadar Kotwali area under the Jodhpur East Police Commissionerate. The accused, Dayashankar alias Bittu, son of Ravindra Chanwaria, is a familiar name in the city’s crime records. With 13 cases against him, including assault, robbery, and intimidation, he had managed to avoid arrest for nearly four months, Aaj Tak reported.
 

Saree, blouse and bluff

 
Declared a history-sheeter, Dayashankar developed a unique method to dodge the police — dressing up as a woman and pretending to be someone else in his own home. This time, however, the police acted on a precise tip-off. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Shrivastava, a team raided his residence.
 

Veiled silence, lying hands

 
Inside, they found a veiled figure sitting quietly in a corner, clad in a saree and blouse. As the team moved in, the person gestured with their hands, signalling that Dayashankar was not present.
 
“Dayashankar, dressed in women’s clothing, would gesture with his hands to indicate that Dayashankar was not at home,” police said, referring to the tactic he had used on multiple occasions.
 

Draped in deceit, caught at last

 
But the officers were not convinced. Suspicious of the figure’s behaviour and appearance, they decided to investigate further. A closer inspection revealed the truth — the “woman” was Dayashankar himself! He was immediately taken into custody.
 
“The accused is very cunning. He misled the police several times by dressing as a woman. However, based on concrete input, we conducted a raid and caught him red-handed,” DCP Alok Shrivastava told Aaj Tak.  Police are now questioning Dayashankar and continuing efforts to locate and arrest his associates.

More From This Section

Thug Life box office collection day 7

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi hospital after 4 days

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

'I hope food was good': Tharoor dishes out sarcasm on Trump-Munir lunch

Amit Shah, Amit

Those who speak English will soon feel 'ashamed': Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah

Shah to visit security camps, review anti-Naxal ops to Chhattisgarh

Topics : rajasthan Police BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon