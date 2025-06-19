Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'I hope food was good': Tharoor dishes out sarcasm on Trump-Munir lunch

'I hope food was good': Tharoor dishes out sarcasm on Trump-Munir lunch

US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House, weeks after Munir praised him for averting India-Pakistan conflict escalation

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a dig at US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House, while also urging the US to press Pakistan on terrorism-related issues. 
“I have not seen the outcome after the meeting. I understood that apparently according to the White House, this general (Asim Munir) had said that the president (Donald Trump) should get the Nobel Peace Prize and he was rewarded with lunch,” Tharoor said in response to a question. 
“I hope the food was good and he has also got some food for thought in the process,” he said. 
 

Also Read

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US reaffirms support to India in fight against terrorism: State dept

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

All-party Parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor wraps up US visit

Christopher Landau With Shashi Tharoor and Indian delegation

US with India in fight against terrorism: Dy Secretary of State Landau

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

Mediation between two unequals not possible: Tharoor on Trump's claims

India china

Indian ambassador, Chinese official discuss ties, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Tharoor emphasised that the United States should use such meetings to reinforce the message that Pakistan must not support terrorism. “I would hope that in these interactions with the Americans that they would also remind Pakistan of the great importance of not supporting terrorism, of not providing safe havens for terrorists, of not enabling, guiding, training, arming, financing, equipping and dispatching terrorists to our country,” he said.
 

Trump hosts Pak’s Asim Munir

Munir sat down for lunch with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday, only weeks after praising the American leader for preventing what he described as a “nuclear war between India and Pakistan”.       
  It is the first recorded occasion on which a serving US president has formally hosted the head of Pakistan’s military, news agency Reuters reported. The engagement followed a tense four-day exchange of fire between the two South Asian neighbours in May and coincided with rising hostilities between Israel and Iran — a conflict on which Islamabad, traditionally close to Tehran, has a stake. 
Briefing reporters afterwards, Trump said he was “honoured” to welcome Munir and revealed that the pair talked extensively about Iran, “which he said Pakistan knew better than most”. The president also credited the general with helping to dial down the India-Pakistan confrontation. 
“Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan – I love Pakistan – I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the Indian side, and others. And they were going at it; they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped," President Trump said.
 
Reuters reported said Munir was expected to urge Washington not to enter Israel’s war with Iran and to push for a cease-fire. Pakistan still handles Iranian consular interests in the US, a legacy of Tehran’s break with Washington. 
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Trump from Canada, where he is attending the G7 summit, to restate New Delhi’s position that it never asked for US mediation during Operation Sindoor. Trump invited him to visit, but Modi declined, citing commitments. 
While India dismisses Trump’s claims of brokering calm, Islamabad has thanked the president for “playing the role of mediator”.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

Thug Life box office collection day 7

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Amit Shah, Amit

Those who speak English will soon feel 'ashamed': Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah

Shah to visit security camps, review anti-Naxal ops to Chhattisgarh

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

Air India, plane crash

Explained: Why India is sending Air India plane's black box to the US

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Donald Trump BS Web Reports India Pakistan relations United States White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon